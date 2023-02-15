Tyrell Malacia heaps praise on “possessed” Erik ten Hag in stunning revelation



Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has hailed Erik ten Hag as a “possessed” trainer who leaves no stone unturned in his efforts to improve his players and the team.

Malacia was Ten Hag’s first acquisition in his era in the Old Trafford dugout.

Secured from Feyenoord, Malacia has found his feet at United and is now a crucial member of the team.

Malacia has provided much-needed competition to Luke Shaw on the left flank and the 23-year-old is a reliable and trusted lieutenant.

Recently, Malacia started against Leeds United at Elland Road and was one of the players earmarked for praise by Ten Hag at the end of the game.

During a first half in which some of United’s players struggled to make an impact, Malacia was steady and stood head and shoulders above most others.

Malacia spoke to Voetbal and revealed the extent of Ten Hag’s influence on himself and the team in general.

The Netherlands international said, “He is very detailed. He pays attention to small details, he is developing the team every day.

“Even if we play late and arrive late at the club, he will still go to his office when everyone goes home. He will watch that match for a while so that he has his analysis ready for us.”

“He is always working on it.” On whether Ten Hag is possessed with his responsibilities, Malacia remarks, “Yeah, sure. He likes the game.”

Malacia added that he enjoys positive relationships with almost everyone in the Red Devils squad.

The player opined that he’s a bit of a “mood maker” among the players due to the fact that everyone can talk to him and poke fun at him.







