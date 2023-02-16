Confirmed Man United XI vs Barcelona



Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in the Manchester United side to face Barcelona in Spain this evening.

He replaces Diogo Dalot, who is on the bench, suggesting it is a tactical switch rather than due to injury.

Erik ten Hag has chosen Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw as his centre back pairing, with Tyrell Malacia occupying the left back slot.

Casemiro also returns to the side as he is not suspended in Europe. Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are ruled out through suspension.

The Brazilian will partner his countryman, Fred, in central midfield.

Ahead of them, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will take up the wing positions, with Bruno Fernandes at number 10 and Wout Weghorst up front.

📋 Presenting your United XI to take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp 🔥#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2023

United have two goalkeepers on the bench, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland, who is in the match squad for the first time.

They and Dalot are joined by Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.

Lining up against United is Frenkie de Jong, their top transfer target of the summer of 2022.

He is joined by goal machine Robert Lewandowski, flanked by Raphinha and Gavi up front.

Ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Alonso, Alba, Pedri, and Franck Kessie make up the XI.

Barcelona XI vs #mufc: Ter Stegan, Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba, Pedri, De Jong, Kessie, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski — utdreport (@utdreport) February 16, 2023

Kick off at the Camp Nou is at 17.45 GMT.







