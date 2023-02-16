Arsenal turn their attention to Marcus Rashford with Mikel Arteta a big admirer of the forward



Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The Gunners’ interest in Rashford comes as the Englishman continues to be embroiled in contract negotiations with United.

Rashford is in the last year of his current deal at Old Trafford and will be free to leave the club at the end of next season.

Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his wish to retain Rashford’s services and make him the centrepiece of his United revolution.

But Football Insider reports that Arsenal are closely monitoring Rashford’s situation and the London club are prepared to pounce if an opportunity presents itself.

“Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Man United superstar Marcus Rashford amid continued uncertainty over his contract,” the outlet says.

“The 25-year-old forward was on the Gunners’ radar last year (2022) and Mikel Arteta registered his interest with the player’s camp.

“The Arsenal boss is believed to be a ‘huge fan’ of the red-hot England international.”

Football Insider adds that United have no intention of letting the academy graduate leave.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Bayern Munich have also trained their sights on the 25-year-old forward who is enjoying the best football of his career under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford is currently on 21 goals in 34 appearances this season.

This is significantly more than he managed last term under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick, when he grabbed five goals in 32 games.

During the World Cup, Rashford was one of England’s best players. He found the back of the net three times in five games despite not being a guaranteed starter in Gareth Southgate’s side.

It’s easy to see why Arteta, like many of his European counterparts, is desperate to secure Rashford’s services.







