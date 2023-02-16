Barcelona star Raphinha names Casemiro as one player he would love to have in his team

Barcelona player Raphinha has praised Manchester United midfielder Casemiro in the build up to the two sides’ Europa League clash tonight (Thursday).

As reported by Sport Witness, Raphinha is full of admiration for his fellow countryman.

The Barca winger says he would love to have Casemiro in his team, heading into the big clash.

“Man, Casemiro is a player that I always talk about to my friends, my relatives, Casemiro is a player that I’d particularly like to have on my team” he said.

Raphinha also praised Casemiro the person, having spent time with him on international duty.

“Because in addition to the experience he has in football, in the things he has achieved in football, he’s a great leader, he’s a great person,” he said.

Raphinha concluded by stating that he believes the United man to be one of the best players in his position in world football.

“With the quality he has, and with the defensive part that for me, he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world,” he said.

The former Leeds star is still finding his feet at the Camp Nou, after an up and down start to his career in Spain.

However he is expected to start tonight’s game, with Ousmane Dembele out injured.

Casemiro himself is back available for selection despite being in the middle of a three game domestic ban after the controversial red card he picked up against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a good performance against the Spanish giants and will expect to be in a position to finish the tie off at Old Trafford, next week.







