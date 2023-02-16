Doha journalist tweets cryptic message regarding Manchester United takeover

The Chief Editor of the Doha Arabic, Majed Al Khelaifi, may have just confirmed the Manchester United takeover by Qatar.

He recently tweeted a picture of the United badge, stating: ‘Man United is Qatari’

مانشستر يونايتد ، قطري

Man united, Qatari pic.twitter.com/0YZ5Uk5sHW — ماجد الخليفي (@MAJEDALKHELAIFI) February 16, 2023

Another reliable Qatari journalist shared:

“After the intransigence of Liverpool’s owners and their refusal to give a percentage exceeding 49% (a controlling percentage in which decision-making takes place), the compass changed completely for Manchester United, very simple steps to announce the acquisition of United.”

“Very simple steps remain to announce the acquisition of United by Qatari investors.”

This news has created a buzz among some United supporters all over social media.

The bids were expected to go in before the deadline of 17th February, hence we can expect more clarity on the situation tomorrow.

It could be a monumental day in the history of this wonderful club, as it looks like the Glazers are finally on their way out.

Previous reports today have stated how the French authorities fear Qatar will give preferential treatment to Man United over Paris Saint-Germain.

While nothing is yet confirmed, the next few days will be crucial regarding the future of United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be one of the other interested parties, with the other buyers still unknown.



