Eintracht Frankfurt “expect” Man United bid for Kolo Muani as player makes agent change



Manchester United are expected to make a bid in the summer for French striker Randal Kolo Muani.

In January, The Peoples Person reported that United were preparing a bid for the Eintracht Frankfurt goalscorer.

A move never came to fruition but interest still remains from the Red Devils.

SportBILD via SportWitness details that United have been offered the chance to sign Muani when the next transfer window opens.

The player seemed to be inclined towards remaining in the Bundesliga but has now performed a remarkable u-turn and wants a transfer elsewhere.

SportBILD adds that Frankfurt also expected the 24-year-old to remain at the club at least until 2024 – something Muani’s agent admitted in public.

“There has been a sudden change in strategy, with Muani electing to change representative and join Ousmane Dembele’s Moussa Sissoko instead.”

“He [Moussa Sissoko] has ‘the best connections’ to the biggest clubs in Europe and that has set up the possibility of a transfer this year instead.”

“Indeed a deal is ‘already possible’ and the newspaper claims that ‘it is expected’ that interested parties such as Manchester United ‘will make an offer’ at some point.”

United will have to ward off competition from the likes of PSG and Real Madrid. Madrid are said to be discussing the dynamics of how to get a deal over the line for Muani.

Muani’s main point of attraction lies in the fact that he’s a “classic” and “young” centre-forward.

Frankfurt will make it possible for an agreement to be arrived at if the money is right. A sum of around €100m will not be rejected.

The belief at Frankfurt is that an offer from Old Trafford will arrive imminently.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



