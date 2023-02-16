Erik ten Hag pleased with Manchester United’s performance in 2-2 draw v FC Barcelona



Erik ten Hag was delighted with his team’s performance in their 2-2 draw against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the Europa League play off round.

Manchester United took the hosts by surprise and came out attacking from the very first minute.

It was an entertaining match, one that felt like a Champions League game.

United came back from a goal down to take the lead.

A silly mistake led to Barca’s equaliser, but United had plenty of chances to score at least two or three more goals.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag stated:

“I think it was a great game. We have to finish them at Old Trafford.”

“We dictated the game and we outplayed with so many chances. I was disappointed it was 0-0 at half-time, but it was a great game, two attacking teams; I really enjoyed it.”

“It was like a Champions League game.”

“The refereeing had a big influence in this game. A clear foul on Rashford and then a red card. Referees can’t make such mistakes.”

Many decisions were made against United, but Ten Hag’s side still came away with a strong performance.

With Pedri expected to be out for 3-4 weeks and Gavi suspended, United have a great chance to seal the tie at Old Trafford.

The fans will be up for it, and this team has what it takes to get the job done.