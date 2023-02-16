Manchester United handed major boost as Barcelona pair ruled out of Old Trafford return leg



Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will not be able to rely on the services of midfield duo Pedri and Gavi when the Blaugrana clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford in seven days’ time.

The two Spaniards started against United at Camp Nou in a 2-2 draw which has set the stage for a mouth-watering clash next week.

Pedri was however taken off in the middle of proceedings after going to ground with an injury.

He was replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Spanish sources indicate that Pedri will be out for three to four weeks and so will be unavailable for selection at Old Trafford.

In what is arguably a bigger headache for Xavi, Pedri will also not take part in the El Classico which takes place on 2nd March.

Alongside Pedri, Gavi will also not feature for the Catalonians.

Heading into the clash, the 18-year-old needed to avoid picking up a booking so as not to be suspended for the next game.

A blatant foul on a United player whereby he was tugging the shirt after being left for dead gave the referee no choice but to show the midfielder a yellow card.

Both Pedri and Gavi are crucial players for Xavi but he will not be short of alternatives or replacements. Such is the depth of his squad.

Xavi gave his thoughts on the 2-2 draw and especially took issue with what he felt was a Fred handball inside the United box.

Xavi said, “For me, it is a clear penalty.”

“The ball hits the hand of Fred and it is out of position. I told the referee as well.”

