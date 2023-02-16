Manchester United stars help Lionesses to 4-0 victory over South Korea

Four Manchester United players featured in England’s victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Arnold Clark Cup.

Mary Earps was between the sticks for the Lionesses although she had little to do as she kept a clean sheet.

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo also started with Toone generating a number of chances for England throughout the game.

A perfectly weighted pass from Toone was played into Rachel Daly but it was well blocked by South Korea.

Toone tried to get her name on the board too as she headed across the face of goal, Katie Robinson followed up but her shot rattled the woodwork.

Alessia Russo along with former United forward Lauren James came close a couple of times in the first half as the Lionesses dominated possession.

Russo got her goal and England’s third of the night as Greenwood delivered a cross from the by-line to the front post where Russo had got in front of her defender and she perfectly chipped it into the back of the net.

Katie Zelem also got an opportunity to showcase her skills as she came on for Jess Carter at half time.

She came close to getting on the score sheet too but her shot was dragged wide.

James got her first goal for her country as she fired in the fourth for the Lionesses and she got player of the match as well.

With 80% possession it was a truly dominant display by England, who are favourites to win the competition and are using this tournament as good practice for the World Cup later in the year.

The World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July – 20 August.