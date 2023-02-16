Marcus Rashford disappointed after 2-2 Europa League draw v Barcelona

Home » Marcus Rashford disappointed with refereeing in 2-2 Europa League draw v Barcelona

by Raj Dholakia
Marcus Rashford was deflated despite Manchester United’s strong performance in their 2-2 draw against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Europa League play-off was a high-intensity clash between two attacking teams.

Rashford continued his goalscoring form, netting United’s equaliser to make it 1-1.

He also set up the second goal with a wonderful piece of skill on the right win.

The hosts scored late in the game after a sloppy bit of play from United.

In his post-match interview, Rashford said:

“It feels like a loss. We felt in control of the outcome but they’re a good team and managed to get the equaliser.”

United were denied a clear and obvious penalty when Rashford was brought down by Jules Kounde in the penalty box.

He went on to say:

“It’s a massive moment in the game. I’ve not watched it back, but in the moment, I don’t understand why the referee would think I’ve gone down. It’s 100% a foul for me.”

United will take a lot of positives from this result and do look favourites to win the tie at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be confident that his players can turn up on the big occasion in front of their home crowd.

 

 

 

