Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits to supporting Liverpool when growing up

Manchester United legend Ole Gunna Solskjaer has revealed he supported Liverpool as a boy.

As reported in The Mirror, Solskjaer made the admission when speaking on James Richardson’s Kings of Europe podcast.

The former striker said he looked up to Liverpool forwrads of the age and begrudgingly concedes they were the better team when he was growing up.

“They had Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and all of those, so yes I followed Liverpool. Hard enough to say as a Man United player but they were the better team in the 80s,” he said.

Solskjaer admitted it was Liverpool’s success that drew him to them, having watched from afar in Norway.

“I must have been environmentally damaged, we had Match of the Day on every Saturday in Norway and of course, Liverpool were the better team. I was one of the supporters who followed because they won everything,” he said.

Fortunately for United, Solskjaer soon switched his allegiances after signing for the club and went on to become one of the Old Trafford’s biggest ever legends.

Ole’s treble winning toe-poke against Bayern Munich over twenty years ago ensured his name will be forever etched into United folklore.

Solskjaer’s stoppage time strike after coming off the bench, summed up his United career in a single moment. Instinctive, intuitive and invaluable to the most incredible night in the club’s history.

The Norwegian’s infectious style won the hearts of United fans from his debut strike against Blackburn in 1996, to the day he called time on his Old Trafford career, over 11 years later.

Ole scored 126 times in his 366 games for United, in a trophy laden decade for the club.

Solskjaer was later handed the chance to manage United, taking over from Jose Mourinho at the back end of 2018.

Despite his time in charge eventually coming to an end three years on, he left the club with some more magic memories.

The comeback Champions League win in Paris remains one of the most dramatic and unforgettable victories in recent times. In addition, he was a penalty shootout away from delivering a European trophy in 2021.

It’s fair to say Ole will be forgiven for his early year allegiances and will never be forgotten at the Theatre of Dreams, the place he will always call home.







