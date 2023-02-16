Home » Player ratings: Barcelona 2-2 Man United

Player ratings: Barcelona 2-2 Man United

by Abhishek Sarkar
written by Abhishek Sarkar

Manchester United managed to scrape a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6 – Made some decent saves throughout the game, but continues to not claim enough crosses for a modern day sweeper keeper.

Aaron Wan-Bissakha 4 – Lost his man for the first Blaugrana goal from a simple corner routine. Has to drastically improve if he wants to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rafael Varane 5 – Almost gifted Barcelona an open chance at the goal with a terrible pass, but recovered just in time. Failed to block Raphinha’s cross for the Blaugrana equaliser in the second-half.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Slotted in seamlessly at LCB once again.

Tyrell Malacia 6 – Defensively solid once more, the Dutchman continues to establish his credentials in the bigger games. Blocked Araujo’s effort on target in the dying minutes of the game.

Casemiro 6 – His presence in the heart of the United midfield continues to make such a huge difference to the side.

Fred 6.5 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield. Set up the equaliser for Rashford.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Responsible for most of United’s attacking threat in the first-half. Tame second-half performance. Withdrawn for Garnacho towards the latter stages of the game.

Bruno Fernandes 5.5 – Ran himself into the ground, but has to contribute more in an attacking sense.

Marcus Rashford 8.5 – On the scoresheet yet again. Superb finish to beat Ter Stegen at his near-post for the equaliser. Played a pivotal part in United’s second with some direct running at his full-back from a corner routine to force an own goal from Joules Kounde.

Wout Weghorst 5.5 – Had the best chance of the first-half after being sent through one-on-one with Ter Stegen but his shot was saved by the Blaugrana Gk with relative ease.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Cameo appearance for the young Argentinian.

