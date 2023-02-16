Qatar set to lodge official bid for Manchester United

Qatar is reportedly set to lodge a bid worth £5 billion for Manchester United.

According to Bloomberg, the Qatari Royals are on the verge of placing an offer ahead of the 17 February deadline set by the Glazers.

“A consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country’s former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority, is putting the final touches on a proposal to acquire Man United from the Glazers.”

The Daily Mail states that the Qataris are confident of getting the deal over the line.

United could have new owners by the end of next month.

“A group from the Gulf nation are to make an offer which they feel will be the strongest.”

“It can now be revealed that their bid will be made on Friday ahead of the 10pm ‘soft deadline’ for interested parties to submit their offer.”

“While the aim is to ensure that the process is completed by the summer transfer window, it is understood that – based on the interest shown – United could have new owners by the end of next month.”

If this is to be believed then United could get a massive boost in their summer transfer plans as the new owners will be determined to back Ten Hag in their first window in charge.

The Qataris are expected to face opposition from four other groups, with interest coming from the US, Asia and the Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The report goes on to state:

“Groups from Saudi Arabia have been given access to the data room, which allowed them to pore over United’s financial after signing a confidentiality agreement.”

“It remains to be seen if those groups – separate from Newcastle United’s owners – will make their move.”