The Telegraph: Saudi Arabia set to bid for Manchester United

Saudi Arabia is reportedly poised to make a bid for Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph, private investors from Riyadh have made enquiries and will bid ahead of Friday’s deadline set by the Glazers.

The report states:

“Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries and look set to battle Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in what could be the biggest deal in sporting history.”

“Detailed offers have already been received by the Glazers, but the family is keeping its options opened as outright takeover offers are received on Friday evening. ”

“As it stands, an outright sale is most likely in line with hopes to complete a deal by the end of April.”

The current United owners have set a 17 February soft deadline to entertain bids for a sale.

We recently reported how the Qatari journalist declared their confidence in securing the United deal.

The Athletic claimed that UEFA had been urged to block a potential Qatar takeover of United.

“Human rights research and advocacy group FairSquare has now written to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, copying in general secretary Theodore Theodoridis and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, urging UEFA to publicly prohibit any takeover of United while QSI still owns PSG.”

It is to be seen what the final outcome is, but fans are expected to get more clarity on the situation after tomorrow’s deadline.