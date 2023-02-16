Will Manchester United wear white or green against Barcelona?

Manchester United clash with Barcelona in the Europa League this evening. While the injured trio of Antony, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial not travelling to the Camp Nou is a concern for supporters, another question that has occupied the fans’ minds is:

Which kit will United wear to face the Blaugrana?

This Thursday evening, the two giants of European football will meet for the first leg of their Europa League play-off. Up to 99 000 fans are expected to fill the stadium to support their respective side (via Manchester United).

Hosts Barcelona will don their iconic blue-and-red home colours – easily one of football’s most recognised kits.

The Blaugrana’s home strip means that Erik ten Hag’s men can’t enter the pitch in United’s traditional red. Instead, Manchester United has confirmed that the Red Devils will put Barcelona to task in the white Adidas away kit.

It won’t be the first time United has worn white to compete against Barcelona.

United’s white kit history vs. Barça

To date, Manchester United has faced Barça in white on seven occasions.

These clashes date back to the defeat United suffered in the 1984 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp.

Sir Alex Ferguson‘s United wore white in the 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup final in Rotterdam.

The side then took to the pitch in black for the humbling 1994 European Cup defeat.

United went on to put Barça to task in the unforgettable 3-3 draws home and away in the 1998 Champions League group stage.

The Red Devils favoured the same kit colour for the 2008 semi-final first leg, 2009 final, and 2011 final clashes.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s United opted for the pink away kit against the Spanish titans in 2019 after putting in a phenomenal performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

Whether United wears the green or white in the clash against the Catalan giants, it promises to be a spectacle, with the former enjoying a spectacular run of form.







