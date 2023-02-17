Erik ten Hag says he is being kept informed of Manchester United takeover progress



Erik ten Hag says the club is keeping him informed of what is happening in regard to Manchester United being sold.

“From the start, yes. They informed me how the process will go. I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, departments of the club how to get everything financed,” he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

“We are following it, it is our club and of course we are committed, but we are focusing on football, on training, on our way of playing, on games.”

