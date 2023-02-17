“He bottled it”: Report details Barcelona’s reaction to past failed pursuit of Marcus Rashford



A few years ago, Spanish giants Barcelona tried unsuccessfully to lure Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to the Camp Nou.

Back in the 2018/19 season, the Catalans had Rashford on their radar and even moved to try to secure his services.

Contact between Barca bosses and the player’s camp was established.

As per The Independent, Rashford eventually elected to stay at United, with the player deeming Old Trafford as his home.

The Independent reveals, “Way back in the 2018-19 season, Barcelona were making serious overtures for the Manchester United forward [Rashford].”

“Eric Abidal was intent on Rashford, and the belief was they could get him. The player himself wasn’t as intent, though, and was ultimately only interested in staying at United.”

“Figures within Barcelona would later talk of Rashford ‘bottling it’, something rather ironic given how that season’s Champions League campaign ended at Anfield.”

Fast forward years later and Rashford was Barcelona’s main undoing as the two sides played out a Europa League play-off round in Barcelona’s backyard.

The Englishman got on the scoresheet and had a significant say in United’s second goal.

For his first, Rashford beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post with a ferocious shot that gave the German shot-stopper no chance of saving it.

Minutes later, Rashford came up with a brilliant piece of skill that left Raphinha for dead before delivering a fine cross inside the box. Jules Kounde, scrambling to intercept, deflected it inside his own net.

The Independent adds that Xavi and the Barca staff were all taken aback by Rashford and the threat he demonstrated all game. Rashford was all they could talk about after the match.

Rashford’s fine form has led to many believing that he is now a player that the team can be built around and the player made the centrepiece of Erik ten Hag’s project.

The Independent opines that Barcelona’s interest in Rashford remains but they have a remote chance of actually acquiring him.







