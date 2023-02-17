Key personnel behind Qatar’s bid for Man United emerge as takeover process intensifies



Friday 17th was largely drummed up to be the Glazer family’s soft deadline day for interested parties and bidders for Manchester United to submit their bids.

Alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, bids are also expected from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the USA.

Calciomercato reporter Santi Aouna stipulated earlier today that Ratcliffe’s bid will be made on “deadline day.”

As per Aouna, the INEOS billionaire’s proposal would revolve around the 4 billion mark including incentives.

The Peoples Person reported that Ratcliffe has retained the services of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to back his purchase of the Red Devils.

Aouna added that a parallel bid from Qatar would also be made on Friday.

Qatar’s bid is backed by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the uncle of Qatar’s Emir. The Emir of Qatar is a United fan.

⤵️ L'offre officielle d'INEOS pour racheter MU sera envoyée aujourd'hui. Elle devrait tourner autour des 4 milliards + des incentives. ▫️L'offre en provenance du Qatar va également arriver. Hamad ben Jassim ben Jaber Al Thani 🇶🇦, l'oncle de l'Émir, fait partie du projet. https://t.co/gE1FyVIIlj pic.twitter.com/2uqSOZizHA — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) February 17, 2023

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani’s involvement is confirmed by Sky Sports who relay that the former Qatari Prime Minister is heavily involved in the Gulf state’s efforts to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani owns property in London including at Hyde Park and the Connaught.

If the Qatari investors are successful, they will appoint a president to oversee their rule at United as they attempt to restore the club to its former glory.

RMC reporter Loïc Tanzi indicates that Hassan Al Thawadi (pictured) and Nasser al-Khater are leading the race to become the next president of United.

Either of the two would assume the kinds of responsibilities executed by Paris St Germain’s Nasser-Al-Khelaifi.

Hamad ben Jassim ben Jaber Al Thani, membre de la famille de l’Emir (et non oncle comme on l’a écrit ce matin) fait partie des leaders dans la quête de fonds Qataris de racheter MY. Hassan Al Thawadi et Nasser al-Khater ont des profils pour prendre la présidence en cas de succès — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) February 17, 2023

That potential suitors for United are finally starting to appear aligns with a report by The Mirror which states, “It is likely that anyone who bids for the club will make a public statement in order to raise their profile and, frankly, bask in the limelight that United offer.”

“The overwhelming feeling appears to be that we are heading for a Qatar vs Saudi Arabia battle for one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

The Mail’s Mike Keegan who broke the news about Qatar’s interest reveals that indeed a number of bids have already been registered with the Raine Group.

However, he claims that several individuals close to the process are resigned to the fact that they will be blown out of the water by groups with sovereign wealth behind their ventures.

Keegan also says that confidence is high that the process will commence quickly and a deal can be completed soon.







