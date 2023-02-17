Manchester United contacted about Neymar’s availability with Brazilian keen on England switch



Manchester United have been contacted by intermediaries regarding the possibility of adding Neymar to their ranks.

90min reports that alongside United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been kept abreast of Neymar’s situation in France.

The future of the Brazilian at Paris St-Germain is not secure.

Despite enjoying a stellar season in which he has notched 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games, club bosses at the Ligue 1 outfit are still not guaranteed to retain Neymar’s services beyond the end of this season.

His current contract at the Parc des Princes is set to end in 2025.

Graeme Bailey and Tom Gott relay that PSG are not in a rush to usher Neymar out. The top brass would however be open to an exit if interest in the player is registered.

Neymar himself is keen on a Premier League switch.

“Indeed, intermediaries are believed to have spoken with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle, informing the clubs of Neymar’s interest in a move to the Premier League, as well as his potential availability.”

“Neymar’s name is also understood to have been mentioned during a recent meeting between Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which had been scheduled to discuss other topics.”

“Boehly has held regular meetings with a number of leading executives across Europe in an attempt to boost his connections, and it is understood he scheduled a meeting with Al-Khelaifi to discuss the failed loan move of Hakim Ziyech, whose switch to PSG was not finalised in time last month.”

In the meeting between Boehly and Al-Khelaifi, the topic of Neymar’s immediate future came to the fore.

Boehly would be keen to facilitate such a transfer, with the Chelsea owner said to be intrigued by the prospect of Neymar lining up for the Blues’ next campaign.

A potential exit from Neymar could also be motivated by a reported bust-up between the forward and sporting director, Luis Campos.

Due to recent poor results, Campos pointed a blaming finger at PSG’s stars for lacking aggressiveness. This did not go down well with Neymar who had a heated exchange with Campos.

🚨| Luis Campos blamed his players for a lack of aggressiveness. It was not to everyone’s liking, in particular to Marquinhos & Neymar, both whom had a very lively & long exchange with Campos. The intensity of the scene surprised several members of the staff. 🇵🇹🇧🇷 [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/mHjynAx6w4 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) February 11, 2023

Neymar even had harsh words for Campos’ transfer strategy. The 31-year-old confirmed that the argument took place.

Quite extraordinary stuff from Neymar here in Paris just now. He confirmed a dressing-room showdown involving himself, Marquinhos & PSG sporting director Luis Campos & then had his own Steve Bruce moment by launching the hunt for the mole. Full story to follow @MailSport pic.twitter.com/gvLcepPvQO — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 13, 2023

He however dismissed it as something that will ultimately improve the team.







