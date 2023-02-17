Manchester United recruit Everton’s director of football operations



Manchester United have appointed a new director of football operations.

David Harrison, who is currently in the same position at Everton, will leave his Merseyside role to join United at the end of the month.

He will replace Alan Dawson who has held the title since 2012 and who will depart Carrington this summer.

Harrison provided a few brief words regarding his new job:

“I’m excited to be taking this role at [a] time of such opportunity and promise for Manchester United.

“I will always cherish my memories of 27 years at Everton and wish everyone at Goodison and Finch Farm all the best for the future.

“Now, my focus is on helping Manchester United create the best possible operating environment to support success on the pitch.”

Director of Football John Murtough, who also worked at Everton as a prior to his role at United, discussed the reasoning for Harrison’s appointment:

“David is known as one of the most able and respected operators in football and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United.”

“He will bring deep experience and knowledge to this important role, and add further strength to the support structure we are building around our football teams, to give our players and staff the best chance of success.”

Harrison had worked at Everton for 27 years, first joining the club in 1995 in the ticket office where he became Box Office Manager, eventually progressing through an Assistant Club Secretary post before becoming Head of Football Operations and Club Secretary in 2000.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic detailed Harrison’s job specifications, writing: “Harrison will manage football administration, team travel, and player support.”







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



