Manchester United tracking Mason Mount amidst contract standoff with Chelsea



Manchester United are among a number of teams keeping tabs on Mason Mount amidst a contract standoff between the player and Chelsea.

ESPN reports that alongside United, Liverpool and Manchester City are also tracking Mount.’

There is also interest in the 24-year-old from abroad.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keen on the midfielder, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires in just 18 months.

Chelsea are working hard to tie down Mount to a new contract that would keep him at the club for many more years to come.

The London club wants to award him a contract similar to those handed to the likes of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk.

🚨🚨| #mufc are monitoring and tracking Mason Mount’s situation, as his contract talks with Chelsea has stalled. [@JamesOlley] pic.twitter.com/jU3nhV6tui — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 17, 2023

Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s clash against Southampton tomorrow, Chelsea boss Graham Potter admitted his worry over Mount’s situation.

Potter said he wants the issue to be resolved quickly so he can continue relying on the Englishman.

The Chelsea manager said about Mount’s contract situation, “I think it is always complicated. There is always negotiation.”

“It is best that I leave it between Mason and the club.”

“That’s the best way for that to be dealt with. As far as I’m concerned, he’s been fantastic to work with, an important player for us. Of course I hope it gets resolved quickly.”

It would be a disaster for Chelsea if they were to lose one of their academy graduates to a Premier League rival like United.

Mount is currently enduring a difficult season for the Blues.

He has scored three goals in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

The playmaker has registered a similar number of assists.







