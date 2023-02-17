Marcus Thuram: Man United have spoken to player’s agent to express transfer interest



Manchester United are among a number of English clubs that have spoken with the representatives of Marcus Thuram to relay their interest in the striker.

In January, Thuram was heavily linked to the Red Devils but a move never materialized.

It was even relayed that United made a contract proposal to the Borussia Moenchengladbach goalscorer.

However, United explored a different avenue and instead signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Besiktas.

Inter News reports that alongside United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea have also established contact with Thuram’s agent.

Chelsea had also earmarked Thuram as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in case the Gabonese departed Stamford Bridge last season.

Inter Milan are currently leading the race for Thuram. The Serie A giants have made an offer of €5m net to the player.

The Nerazzurri are aware their offer can be gazumped by foreign clubs so they have made a proposal to the player that he would be a key component of the project at the San Siro.

Another serious alternative for Thuram is Bayern Munich, who offered a net salary of €6m.

Interest from Bavaria has however waned, with the Bundesliga giants now firmly focused on extending Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting’s contract. Bayern will also be boosted by the imminent return from injury of Sadio Mane.

There is also interest in Thuram from Spain, with Barcelona admirers of the Frenchman.

Inter News adds, “Thuram’s entourage are stalling while waiting for a more economically advantageous offer to come up by testing the ground in England.”

“Inter remain in full swing and hope that other clubs of a certain level do not come forward concretely, in order to have the green light for this potential reinforcement on a free transfer.”







