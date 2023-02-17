Paul Scholes claims Manchester United can with the quadruple this season

Manchester United went toe-to-toe with Barcelona in a barnstorming first leg of their Europa League knockout phase tie last night.

Marcus Rashford scored one and made one in another blistering individual display which secured a 2-2 draw in the Camp Nou, putting United in the box seat for the return leg, next week.

The performance delighted former Red, Paul Scholes, who mischievously said United are on track to sweep the board of trophies this season in his post-match reaction with BT Sport.

When presented with United’s next run of fixtures, which includes key games in four different competitions, Scholes made the claim United can win the lot.

“The quadruple is still on!” he quipped.

The tongue in cheek response was followed up Scholes insisting he isn’t jesting about United’s quadruple chances but still in a somewhat sarcastic tone.

However, Scholes was more serious in his assessment of the importance of the next batch games facing Erik ten Hag and his side.

“Look, every game is a big game now” he said.

United play Leicester in the Premier League this Sunday before the mouth-watering second leg of the Barca tie next Thursday (23rd April), which is followed by the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday (26th April).

Then comes a midweek FA Cup 5th round tie at home to West Ham (1st March), before the ever important trip to Anfield the following weekend (5th March).

If United were to successfully navigate their way through this group of games, they will be in line for an hugely exciting end to the season, with a trophy in the bag.

The mere fact United are even in the conversation for a trophy, or four, this season, is testament to the impressive job Erik ten Hag has done since arriving at Old Trafford.

The horrendous end to last season, coupled with back-to-back defeats at the start of this campaign, left Ten Hag with a mountain to climb.

Since then United have rediscovered their form, underlined by their fine display in Spain last night which leaves them favourites to finish the job in Manchester.