Qatar bank lodges official bid to buy Manchester United

Qatar have lodged their bid to buy Manchester United.

Journalist Kaveh Solhekol (Sky Sports) just tweeted:

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar banks QIB has made bid for Manchester United. Wants to restore United to former glories with emphasis on youth and infrastructure.”

” No debt. All profit to be reinvested in community through 92 Foundation.”

Al Thani is the son of of former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

He is said to be a lifelong United fan is a determined to bring back the glory days at Old Trafford.

He has released a statement (via Financial Times):

“The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.”

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.”

Today is the deadline set by the Glazers for any potential buyers to submit their offer.

The Qatari bid will not be the only one, as many expect other serious parties to come to the table soon.



