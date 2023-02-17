Real Madrid interested in Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot



Real Madrid are alert to Manchester United’s right-back Diogo Dalot’s contract situation.

At the end of last year, the club decided to exercise the option for the Portuguese international to stay at the club for a further season.

Behind the scenes, both parties have been working hard to try to find an agreement for a new deal, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Naturally, with contracts ticking down in football, other clubs from across the globe have ignited their interest in that player.

According to Spanish outlet as.com, Real Madrid are attentive to Dalot’s current situation at Man United.

The Spanish giants are searching for a new right-back for the summer transfer window and are looking at Dalot again, having been linked with him in the Autumn.

Joao Cancelo became an option originally but his recent loan move to Bayern Munich has made the club look elsewhere. Not only that, but he has just turned 29 years old, with Madrid preferring to sign a much younger right-back.

This is because both of the clubs current right-back options in Caravajal and Lucas Vazquez are 32 and 33 years old respectively.

According to the Spanish outlet, “Madrid could use the trick of signing him in a few months at a price below the €32M at which he is valued, or they could opt to do it completely free next year, just like they did with Alaba or Rüdiger.”

Dalot, who is 23-years-old, has recently found his way into the starting eleven of the international side. He has displaced Cancelo in that lineup and has been impressive for both club and country as of late.

Carlo Ancelotti, manager of the current Champions League holders, knows Dalot from his time in the Premier League.

With his contract running out in 2024, United will be hoping that they can sort this issue out before the summer transfer market window opens. Erik ten Hag will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification for next season to hopefully make the contract situation at United a little bit easier for everyone involved.

