Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes official bid for Manchester United



British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has tabled an official bid to buy Manchester United.

Tom Morgan of The Telegraph exclusively revealed that Ratcliffe, 70, has submitted an offer to the Glazer family ahead of the soft 10pm deadline this evening.

The Athletic has since corroborated this news.

Morgan detailed: ‘He [Ratcliffe] has told the Raine Group conducting the sale that he can be the “long-term custodian for the club” after receiving Wall Street backing.’

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani released an official statement to the press earlier this evening confirming that he had lodged a bid for United through his Nine Two Foundation.

Similar to the Sheikh, Ratcliffe is a boyhood and lifelong United fan.

He made his fortune from founding chemicals powerhouse INEOS and has since invested heavily in various sporting franchises, including Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The Manchester-native was the only party to announce his intention to pursue a takeover of United following the Glazers’ publicised decision to sell.

Morgan added further details of the bid via a source close to INEOS:

“His [Ratcliffe’s] aim is to be a long-term custodian of Manchester United and set the standard for a progressive approach to club ownership.

“As locally born, he wants to put the Manchester back into Manchester United.”

Ratcliffe had made a late attempt to buy for Chelsea last year whilst he also revealed in October that he was keen to take United off the Glazers’ hands the previous summer.

A figure has yet to be suggested or disclosed by any major outlets.



