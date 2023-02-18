“It’s incredible”: Facundo Pellistri gives his verdict on being managed by Erik ten Hag



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has given a glowing appraisal of life so far under Erik ten Hag.

Despite being signed by United from Penarol in 2020, Pellistri was handed both his senior and Premier League debuts in a Red Devils’ shirt by the Dutch coach.

Pellistri spoke to club media and was quizzed on how it feels to be under the guidance and tutelage of Ten Hag. Pellistri said, “It’s incredible.”

“He has a very good mentality. In the first days he arrived here, he was very clear with his ideas and I think we are looking [like we understand his ideas] on the pitch every match.”

“He has a clear idea, he is telling you all the time things you have to improve and I think that’s the way we can get to the top.”

“The training is good, the mentality is good and I think the manager and all the staff are here to make things better and hopefully it continues like this.”

Pellistri reflected on his debut when he came on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic.

Despite only being on the pitch for ten minutes, the Uruguayan contributed with an assist for Marcus Rashford.

Pellistri revealed that he had been waiting to make his bow in front of the United faithful for a long time and he cherished the moment.

The 21-year-old said that he will remember the Charlton game forever.

Pellistri could be involved for United again as the team clashes against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

As per the forward, his personal objectives are not paramount and the most important thing is that the team clinches all three points.







