Mason Greenwood secretly meets with teammates as he plots Man United return



Exiled Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has secretly met up with some of his teammates in an attempt to rekindle relationships since his charges were dropped, a new report claims.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that they would not be taking their investigation into the 21-year-old any further.

This is after a number of witnesses withdrew and fresh evidence came to light.

The Peoples Person reported that Greenwood is unlikely to feature for the Red Devils this season, pending the outcome of an inquiry being conducted by the club.

Erik ten Hag is also keen for Greenwood’s situation not to distract his team during the second half of the season with United still battling on all four fronts.

United will consult leaders from both the men’s and women’s teams to gauge their receptiveness towards a likely return for Greenwood.

According to The Sun, Greenwood has held secret meetings with some of his teammates for the first time since his charges were dropped.

Some of his colleagues include those he has shared a dressing room with since the academy.

The Sun relays, “He’s reached out to some of the United players, some of them he’s known since his academy days. They’ve met up with him in private to hear him out so they can make their own mind up.”

“Greenwood also reached out via social media to other team-mates, some older and married with kids.”

The Sun adds that a source revealed to the newspaper, “There is a level of sympathy for someone who is innocent in the eyes of the law and a long-standing teammate.”

Despite these endeavours by Greenwood, the players remain absolutely focused on winning games and producing top-class performances on the pitch.







