Match report: Nottingham Forest u18s 4-0 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s travelled to Warren Joyce’s Nottingham Forest on Saturday morning for a rematch of last season’s FA Youth Cup final.

There was string of early dangerous crosses from United’s right side but Forest’s centre backs were resolute with their clearances.

On the stroke of the 10th minute mark, Elyh Harrison was caught on the ball trying to play out from the back, allowing Benjamin Perry to slot past the scrambling keeper and give Forest the lead.

Later in the half Ethan Williams jinked past his defender with some trickery and fired at goal but the keeper was able to hold on.

Forest almost then doubled their lead just before the break but for a fantastic save from Harrison.

Two minutes into second half, Jaydan Kamason tried to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick but Danny Anijsko pipped in to steal and was taken down by the young defender to win a penalty. Forest’s captain, Kyle McAdam, stepped up and slotted into the top left corner.

In the 61st minute, Forest charged through the midfield before an inch perfect pass was slid through to Anijsko to delicately chip over the outrushing Harrison and make it 3-0.

A minute later, a long ball over the top for Conor Brown to run on to allowed the Forest striker to knock the ball past Harrison before being taken out by the United keeper who was lucky to escape with just a yellow card as the ref judged it to have been too far away from the goal.

Forest added a fourth in the 78th from another mistake playing out from the back. Harrison gave a loose pass towards James Nolan which allowed Forest to intercept and Kristian Clarke to poke past Harrison.

United had a chance for a late consolation in injury time as Nolan was caught on the top of his boot while shooting inside the box to win a penalty.

Nolan elected to take the shot himself, but the bad day for United went to worse as his strike into the bottom left corner was saved by the keeper.

The whistle was blown seconds later to end the match 4-0 and give United their first loss in the league since mid September, leaving them in third place.

United: Harrison, Kamason, Munro (Mantato 57), Jackson, Kingdon, Nolan, Berry, Ibragimov (Bailey 88), Scanlon, Williams, Musa

Unused subs: Myles, Armer

