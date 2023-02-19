Bruno Fernandes “pulls all the strings” in Man United’s thumping win against Leicester City



Manchester United grabbed all three points in a dominant win against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

United shook off a lethargic and dispirited first-half performance to power through the Foxes in the second half.

The Red Devils grabbed their goals through a double from Marcus Rashford and one from Jadon Sancho.

Another standout performer who stood up to be counted against Brendan Rodgers’ men was Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes registered 82 touches of the ball in the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The Portuguese midfielder made an incredible 18 passes into the final third, more than any other player on the pitch.

Fernandes, in what was a true captain’s performance by him was also amazing defensively. The player made 10 ball recoveries.

United’s magnifico as the player is so fondly referred to by the United faithful made nine key passes in what was an attacking showing from Erik ten Hag’s side.

His nine key passes were the most in a single Premier League game by a player this season.

Most key passes made in a single Premier League game this season: 🥇 BRUNO FERNANDES & BRUNO FERNANDES (9)

🥈 Mohammed Salah, Kieran Trippier (8)

🥉 Andreas Pereira, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Martin Odegaard (7) The Conductor. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/N9YWNxyOjB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 19, 2023

Fernandes won eight ground duels, more than any of his teammates or colleagues.

The 28-year-old successfully made four crosses. In addition to this, the United man completed four out of five dribbles from the right wing where he majorly played against Leicester.

He created three big chances and crowned his man-of-the-match-worthy display with two assists.

The first assist, for Rashford and United’s opener, was simply world-class. The second assist was for Jadon Sancho‘s goal which ensured that all three points were secured.

Again, Fernandes’ leadership as well as his importance to Erik ten Hag came to the fore against Leicester. His willingness to play in any position and still deliver should not be underestimated.

