Confirmed Man United XI vs Leicester City: Victor Lindelof and Alejandro Garnacho start



Victor Lindelof and Alejandro Garnacho are in Manchester United’s starting XI to face Leicester City today.

Erik ten Hag has made several changes from the team that earned a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Diogo Dalot comes in at right back for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof replaces Raphael Varane, who could be being kept in cotton wool for the return leg against the Spanish side next Thursday.

Lisandro returns after suspension, meaning Luke Shaw reverts to left back and Tyrell Malacia drops back to the bench.

In midfield, Casemiro misses out as he serves the last match of his three game suspension. He is replaced by Marcel Sabitzer, who himself was banned in Europe on Thursday.

Fred continues in the other central midfield role.

Up front, Alejandro Garnacho comes in for Jadon Sancho, who is on the bench.

As Garancho plays on the left wing, it suggests Marcus Rashford could be up front again, with Wout Weghorst in the hole and Bruno Fernandes on the right wing.

Scott McTominay is a welcome addition on the bench having recovered from injury.

He is joined by Tom Heaton, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Sancho, Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Elanga.

Harry Maguire is not in the squad. According to MEN reporter Samuel Luckhurst, he has a knee injury.

Harry Maguire is out with a knee injury. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 19, 2023







