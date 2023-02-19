Erik ten Hag full of praise for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking “impact”



Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been singled out for praise by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to club media ahead of today’s clash with Leicester City, the manager was asked if he is pleased with improvements in the attacking aspects of Wan-Bissaka’s game.

“Yes, of course,” the boss replied.

“He is improving his game and I’m happy with his return.

“He had a difficult first part of the season but he fought himself back and that’s a credit to him, if you can do it.”

Ten Hag said that what he had seen from the full back was a determination to bounce back.

“If you struggle, you fight yourself back: that’s what life is about, and especially top football.

“You always have to be front foot, you always have to be ready. Sometimes you have setbacks and you have to deal with it and fight back: that is what he did.

“Defending I think he was always reliable but offensively also now he has an impact.”

The fact that the England man was selected ahead of Diogo Dalot for the Europa League first leg against Barcelona on Thursday is a testament to the manager’s renewed faith in the player.

On previous occasions when Dalot had been substituted, Ten Hag even brought on left back Tyrell Malacia to replace him, rather than trust Wan-Bissaka.

It will be interesting to see which of the two right backs the manager picks today.

As it is a home match against a mid-table side, Dalot’s greater attacking ability might see him get the nod.

But if Wan-Bissaka is named in today’s team, it is probably fair to say that he has now overtaken the Portuguese in Ten Hag’s pecking order.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



