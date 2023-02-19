Erik ten Hag gives honest view on Manchester United’s performance in 3-0 win over Leicester City

Erik ten Hag was unhappy with the way his team played in the first half against Leicester City.

Manchester United started sloppily and gave up control to the visitors.

David de Gea made two fantastic saves to deny Leicester.

Marcus Rashford scored against the run of play, giving United an advantage at half-time.

The Red Devils came out flying in the second half and demolished Leicester 3-0.

Ten Hag was asked to share his thoughts on his side’s performance.

“First half Leicester played brilliant, we were rubbish, the way we were really undisciplined. We had problems and it was only because of David de Gea that we had a clean sheet at half-time.”

“Luckily we had half-time, we could repair some things and the second half was brilliant. There was a lot of pleasure, it was enjoyable to watch how we created so many chances and scored great goals.”

“We’re happy with the result, it’s a great result.”

” When you play every third day you can’t always get to your same performance. Today was really tough.”

The Dutchman spoke about whether he thinks United are in a title race.

“We don’t think about that, we think about tomorrow, we have to be a better version of ourselves and that is what we have to work for. We are in February, don’t look far ahead.”

“We need all players in form but we have to follow the priniciples of our way of play and if we do that, we can play very well and we have seen that in the second half.”