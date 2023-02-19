Glazer family fires warning to Man United bidders as public campaigns intensify



Bidders who have tabled their proposals to buy Manchester United have been warned against taking part in public campaigns deemed to be embarrassing to the Glazer family.

So far, only two parties have confirmed the submission of their proposals to take control at United.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed in a statement that he wants to to restore the club to its former glory.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also released a statement confirming he handed in his proposal, motivated by his desire to “put Manchester back into Manchester United.

It seems that the wording in both statements did not go down well with the Glazers and those acting on behalf of the family.

The Times reports, “Bidders for Manchester United have been told to stop running public campaigns which could damage the Glazer family following the official start of the race to take control of the club.

“A statement from the Qatar bid, in particular, is understood to have caused consternation among those running the process, with the promise to return United to its “former glories” seen as implied criticism of the present owners.”

“The Times understands that has prompted Raine, the New York bank managing the sale for the Glazers, to firmly remind bidders that the process is meant to be private, having been required to sign comprehensive non-disclosure agreements as part of the process.”

The contest to acquire United seems to have boiled down to Ratcliffe vs Al Thani.

Both statements by the two prospective buyers were widely seen as the first step towards drumming up public support for their efforts.

Any successful bid could hinge on overwhelming momentum and support from the fanbase.

In particular, the Qatari investors’ announcement contained appealing promises and commitments that United fans have been crying out for.

