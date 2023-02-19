Graeme Souness has plenty to say about Man United after win over Leicester City



Former Liverpool player and current TV pundit Graeme Souness has named Marcus Rashford and David de Gea as the two stars primarily responsible for Manchester United’s win against Leicester City.

United won by three goals to nil courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, who grabbed a brace, and Jadon Sancho.

Speaking after the game, Souness said that De Gea and Rashford’s contributions were the most pivotal in helping United over the line against the Foxes.

Souness said that Rashford’s goals were the difference, especially considering that United were struggling earlier in the game.

The 69-year-old also reserved praise for De Gea who came up with a few crucial saves to deny Leicester players.

As per the Liverpool legend, if De Gea does not swing into action on those vital occasions, Erik ten Hag’s men would have faced a different game entirely.

One player who was on the negative end of Souness’s comments was Marcel Sabitzer.

The TV pundit opined that Sabitzer should have been sent off for a foul on Wout Faes.

He told Sky Sports, “I think this is a red card for several reasons. He’s on his heels when the ball breaks to him. He’s turned side onto it. If you’re going to do someone that’s how you do it. If he makes contact with the ball what’s he going to do with the ball.”

“He’s [Sabitzer] looking for the player.”

“I don’t care what some referee who has never played the game has to say on that. That is a sending-off. That is dangerous play. If that’s not dangerous play, what is? He’s turned side on, that’s a classic case of setting yourself up to do someone.”

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who was on duty with Souness was not as vigorous in his criticism.

Hasselbank however questioned why Sabitzer was not at the very least shown a yellow card for the foul.

