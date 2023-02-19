Inevitable Marcus Rashford announces his presence on Tiktok with jump scare

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has joined the other billions of users on Tiktok after putting in another colossal performance. On this occasion, he helped United salvage a 2-2 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the Europa League.

Rashford commemorated joining the social media platform by giving his delighted fans a jump scare.

Rashford makes an entrance

In his first post, Rashford juggled a ball in the middle of an empty pitch, showcasing myriad impressive tricks. The display of freestyle skill was followed up by a cheeky kick of the ball directly into the camera’s lens (via The Daily Star).

Grinning, United’s No.10 picked up the camera and introduced himself, saying:

“Yes, everyone, Marcus Rashford here, and I am on TikTok.”

The Red Devils superstar told his followers in the caption to “ask me anything in the comments, and I’ll get back to a few of you soon.”

Eagerly, his exponentially growing fanbase obliged. Comments poured in with queries, while many other users opted to shower the in-form forward with praise. Rashford’s heroic performance for United against Barça in the Europa League was well-received far and wide.

One follower commented, “BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD,” while another crowned him “the GOAT”.

A third added: “You are United’s best player; please stay forever.”

The widespread admiration is a testament to the 25-year-old’s almost unstoppable form. Even sections of the Old Trafford faithful are tipping the star for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

One fan went as far as tweeting, “just give it to him now,” following his display against the Catalan giants.

However, only some people are convinced Rashford is deserving of the hype or prestigious award.

Consistency is world-class’s calling card.

TalkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan poured cold water on any notions that the England striker is worthy of being labelled a ‘world-class’ player.

Jordan said: “You’re seeing Marcus Rashford in this ridiculous vein of form.”

“What I have always pushed back against is the characterisation; he is a world-class player and that he is in an elite position. I think he is a very good player … [but] I think it is a bit silly to call him world-class.”

The ex-Crystal Palace owner then suggested that for Rashford to be considered world-class, he would need to sustain his streak for an extended period.

The presenter added, “Confidence and moments are one thing, a body of work and a consistent level of attainment, that puts you above everybody else; that’s the usage of the word world-class… we throw first class around like it is confetti.”

“There are very few world-class players. You can name them on a couple of hands.”