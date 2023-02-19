Jadon Sancho’s thrilling attacking masterclass powers Manchester United to blitz through Leicester City



Manchester United beat Leicester City by three goals to nil to go within three points of Manchester City and eight points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

United grabbed their goals through Marcus Rashford who scored twice and Jadon Sancho who came on from the bench to also get on the score sheet.

The Red Devils mustered a 58% possession to Leicester’s 42%.

United registered 26 shots with eight being on target. The Foxes on the other hand had 19 shots, with three requiring David de Gea to swing into action.

United made 570 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%. Leicester made 421 passes with a success rate of 80%.

A player central to United’s victory especially in the second half was Jadon Sancho.

Sancho came on at half-time in place of Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger, in the 49 minutes he was on the pitch, registered an impressive pass accuracy of 93%.

Sancho had 43 touches of the ball in what was an all-round and comprehensive performance from him in the second period of the match at Old Trafford.

Sancho made an incredible 16 passes into the final third. He successfully delivered all the passes into the final phase of the attack that he attempted.

The 22-year-old completed six dribbles.

He also made four key passes and should have had one or two assists.

Sancho created one big chance and capped off a superb substitute performance by getting a goal and securing all three points for the Red Devils.

It’s a huge positive that Sancho is scoring goals again and hopefully, he can keep it up and contribute with many more.

