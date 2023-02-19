Lisandro Martinez’s heroics help David de Gea to make club history



Manchester United breezed past Leicester City at Old Trafford to clinch all three points against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

United’s goals came courtesy of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Rashford scored twice while Sancho came off the bench to ensure the points were secured against the Foxes.

It was not all plain sailing for United. Leicester were in certain periods of the first half the better side and looked more likely to break the deadlock.

David de Gea was required to swing into action a few times and the Spaniard did not disappoint.

He produced one or two superb saves that proved pivotal to United on their way to winning and keeping a clean sheet.

United’s refusal to concede with De Gea in goal means that the 32-year-old has now equalled Peter Schmeichel’s all-time clean sheet record for the Red Devils.

Central to De Gea making club history was Lisandro Martinez.

After missing the Barca game due to suspension, the Argentine was thrown back into Premier League action and slotted next to Victor Lindelof in the heart of the team’s defence.

Martinez won 100% of his duels and challenges in the air.

The defender registered an admirable pass accuracy of 91%.

He had 79 touches of the ball to his name and contributed offensively with one key pass.

Martinez successfully pinged five out of the eight long balls he tried to ping to the rest of his teammates.

The World Cup winner won five out of the seven ground duels he delved into and also emerged the victor in three tackles.

Martinez also completed 100% of his dribbles.