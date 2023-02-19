Man United slap astronomical £120m price tag on Marcus Rashford



Manchester United will demand a whopping £120m transfer fee from any club in Europe that wants to sign Marcus Rashford in the event a contract extension cannot be agreed upon between the Red Devils and the player, a new report claims.

The Daily Star reports that if the unthinkable happens and Rashford leaves, United will seek a huge sum of money to split with the academy graduate this summer.

Rashford’s current contract expires in 16 months after United triggered the one-year-extension clause on his deal.

The Daily Star mentions that the two clubs leading the race for Europe’s most-in-form player are Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid.

PSG in particular have held a long-standing interest in the Englishman.

PSG executive Nasser-Al-Khelaifi revealed in December that the French champions are monitoring Rashford’s situation and they are avid admirers of him.

Barcelona are also on the trail of the 25-year-old.

The Peoples Person relayed that the Blaugrana launched a bid to lure Rashford to Camp Nou in the 2018/19 season but failed in their efforts. Interest however remains.

It’s easy to see why all the top clubs are hot on Rashford’s trail. The striker was on target again for United against Leicester City and scored twice.

Erik ten Hag spoke about Rashford’s future and confirmed that talks are ongoing to tie him down to a longer stay at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said, “Rashford’s new deal is a priority. We are working on it, in the background we’re working hard.”

“We have to keep Marcus, of course. The first day we met, I told him: I want to see your smile!”

“He’s in a happy place now.”

