Marcus Rashford talks about Manchester United’s title hopes after a 3-0 win over Leicester City

Marcus Rashford is quietly confident that Manchester United are close to being in a Premier League title race.

The 25 year old scored a brace in United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford.

United outclassed the Foxes in the second half, and could have scored more goals.

Rashford continued his stellar form, scoring his 14th goal of the season in the league.

He looks unstoppable right now, and United will be desperately trying to tie him down to a new contract soon.

In his post-match interview, he said:

"We have to just focus on ourselves and do as well as we can." Marcus Rashford is not focused on the other teams and the title race

“Overall a good day. They created good opportunities and David made a great save at the end of the first half, without that we can’t go on to win the game.”

“I don’t feel like slowing down and always want to improve.”

He was asked about the possibility of United challenging for the title, to which he replied:

“We’re close but both teams in front of us are good teams and playing good football.”

“We have to just focus on ourselves, do as well as we can and keep picking up points.”

“We have another big game coming up in midweek to go through to the next round of the Europa League and a massive game [next] weekend for us.”