Match report: Manchester United 3 – 0 Leicester City

Manchester United have beaten Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League.

The first ten minutes or so were quite open, Rashford made some good runs but Leicester tracked back to put in some vital blocks.

The first real chance came for Leicester inside ten minutes but a big save from De Gea kept things level. Barnes dissected the United defence and Fred couldn’t keep up with him but De Gea made himself big.

That opportunity gave Leicester confidence as they had a series of corners and were by far the better side.

With twenty minutes gone, another fine save from David de Gea once again kept United in it. A free header for Iheanacho was searching for the bottom corner but De Gea at full stretch scooped it from behind him to deny the Leicester man.

Against the run of play United took the lead, a fantastic chip from Fernandes picked out Rashford who timed his run to perfection and coolly slotted it past the keeper.

A fantastic opportunity went begging for Dalot as the ball from Fernandes fizzed across the face of goal and Dalot went with the wrong foot and didn’t quite get the connection he needed to tap it in.

Leicester weren’t out of it, they had their share of chances, Dewsbury-Hall shot just wide and Barnes cross was out of reach of Iheanacho but the momentum and pace they had at the beginning had fizzled out.

There were some big challenges flying in, Sabitzer probably should have found himself in the book after standing on Faes leg. On the stroke of half-time the Leicester man found himself in the book for hacking down Fernandes.

Shaw took the resulting free-kick on the right-wing but it was just over the bar.

In the second half, United came out looking for another goal. A free kick delivered by Shaw found the head of Martinez, who found the crossbar.

The Reds kept on coming, a chance for Weghorst was deflected wide and Fernandes hit one straight at the keeper. Rashford also found himself through on goal but Ward made a good save.

United thought they’d got a second, when Rashford once again kept his composure as he ran through one on one with the keeper and again found the target but the assistant had his flag up. A VAR check ensued and the Theatre of Dreams erupted as VAR said it was onside! 2-0 to Marcus Rashford.

United had come alive and substitute Sancho got himself on the scoresheet, assisted once again by Fernandes who found him in the middle, Sancho stuck out a boot and slotted it home.

They were dominant now and kept on coming, Sancho had two more chances as no one picked him up in the danger zone, his first shot was blocked and the second was volleyed over the bar.

Weghorst had chance after chance, he held his run, Fernandes played him in but Weghorst hit it straight at the keeper.

It was a fantastic result for the Reds who move to within five points of league leaders Arsenal. A dominant display from United.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Martinez, Fernandes, Fred, Sabitzer, Weghorst, Rashford, Garnacho (Sancho 45)