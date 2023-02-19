Player ratings: Man United 3-0 Leicester City

Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7.5 – Made a couple of wonderful saves to deny Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho in the first half. Playing for a contract is Big Dave.

Diego Dalot 6.5 – Missed an absolute sitter in the first half. Ventured forward to good effect otherwise.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Shaky first half-hour for the Swedish captain recovered and had a solid outing.

Lisandro Martinez 7.5 – So, so, good. The Argentinian is the signing of the season.

Luke Shaw 7 – Mr. Consistent. Another stellar performance from the English full-back.

Marcel Sabitzer 7 – Excellent all-round display from the Austrian.

Fred 6.5 – Won the ball multiple times in midfield. Set up the equaliser for Rashford. Taken off at the hour mark for Scott McTominay.

Alejandro Garnacho 5 – Showed only glimpses of his attacking prowess. Withdrawn for Jadon Sancho at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes 9.5 – Responsible for most of United’s attacking threat in the first-half. Found Rashford with a lovely dinked ball using the outside of the right foot for the opener. Set Dalot up for a tap-in at the far-post with a superb cross, but his compatriot fluffed his lines. Grabbed another assist in the second-half. The Captain continues to set the tone.

Marcus Rashford 8.5 – Led the line superbly in the first-half. Moved to LW after half-time and was just as good, if not better. An excellent brace against a resurgent Foxes. The man is nigh unplayable right now.

Wout Weghorst 5.5 – Deployed in an unfamiliar no. 10 role once again in the first 45 minutes. His work rate was admirable, with the big Dutchman winning more tackles than any other player on the pitch in the first-half(4), but he has to get his head up and make more forward passes if this experiment is to continue against the Blaugrana later this week. Moved to no. 9 after the break, but is yet to score his first league goal.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Came on at the break. Scored United’s third after a tidy one-two with Bruno Fernandes in the opposition box. His direct running caused the Foxes all kinds of problems. Jadon Sancho is well and truly back, folks.

Scott McTominay 6 – Solid on his comeback.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6.5 – Played a great cross for Weghorst. Some nice tricks and flicks along the touchline with Sancho was a crowd pleaser.

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Made some decent runs.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – Looked good on his PL debut at the tender age of just 17.