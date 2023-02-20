Alejandro Garnacho closing in on contract agreement with Man United



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is one step away from agreeing a new deal to secure his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Argentine’s representatives and United have been locked in negotiations for many months over fresh terms and now it looks like a breakthrough has been reached.

ESPN reports that only final details are remaining until Garnacho can put pen to paper on the new contract.

ESPN indicates, “Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights, a source has told ESPN.”

“Garnacho, 18, is out of contract in 2024 but the source said there is a financial consensus for him to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2028.”

“The new deal will see his salary adjusted according to his new status in Erik ten Hag’s squad due to the progress he has made since making his first team debut last April.”

Presumably, as Garnacho’s importance and status in the team grows, so will his wages.

The 18-year-old is already a crucial member of Ten Hag’s first team set-up.

He started against Leicester City in a 3-0 victory for the Red Devils, with goals from Marcus Rashford, who grabbed a brace, and Jadon Sancho.

In 27 appearances for the 20-time English Champions, Garnacho has scored three times.

ESPN adds that both parties are eager for the contract to be signed at once and for the player to get back to doing what he does best on the pitch.

An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

