Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets back ahead of Manchester United fixture



Barcelona have received a major injury boost ahead of their away fixture against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Last Thursday, at home, the Spanish giants had to play without captain Sergio Busquets due to injury.

The first leg at Spotify Camp Nou ended in a fantastic 2-2 draw despite the injuries collected in the game and the players who missed out on both sides.

The day after, it was once again rumoured that the Spanish midfielder could miss out on the away tie this week.

However, he was included in the squad to face Cadz on Sunday, meaning that chances are, he will play some minutes on Thursday against Man United.

Sport Witness reports that Busquets completed the full training session on Saturday before the league tie.

It is expected that he will, in fact, ‘have minutes’ at Old Trafford in what has been received as a significant boost for Barcelona.

However, they will be without Gavi, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, with the former being suspended and the latter two sustaining injuries.

United were without key players Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez due to suspension as the squad travelled to Spain on Thursday.

Christian Eriksen, Antony, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay all missed out due to injury.

However, this didn’t stop United’s attack from flourishing, scoring two goals by Marcus Rashford and a Jules Kounde own goal.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for an even stronger performance with players returning and the added bonus of home advantage.

Winning the Europa League will be one of the manager’s priority during as it automatically means Champions League qualification.

