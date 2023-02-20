Erik ten Hag finally breaks his silence on his future amid Man United takeover news



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated that he wants to stay at Old Trafford to see through the project even as a takeover of the club rages on.

United are currently embroiled in a hotly-contested takeover pitting Sir Jim Ratcliffe against Qatari investors led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both parties have released statements outlining their plans and intentions for the Red Devils.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust recently released a statement outlining any potential owner’s requirements before taking over the reins at the club.

One of MUST’s conditions included total and unequivocal backing for Erik ten Hag.

This is an irreducible minimum that most United fans will agree must be adhered to. Ten Hag enjoys blinding support from the fanbase, and only a few supporters will take kindly to his authority being usurped.

Ten Hag was quizzed on what the future likely holds for him and, in clever fashion, refused to be drawn into revealing too much.

The United boss said, “I thank the fans when they have their trust in me.”

“I feel committed with this club, I love to be here, but it [the takeover] is not in my influence.”

“What I can influence is the performance of this team, and I will give everything to perform as well as possible and to bring them hopefully across limits.”

Any bidder attempting to be successful in his efforts would be wise to recognize the Dutchman’s value.

The progress he’s brought about is evident for all to see, both on and off the pitch.

