Gary Neville fears The Glazer family may stay on at Old Trafford despite takeover talks.

Gary Neville has warned fans Manchester United may not be rid of the Glazer’s, even with the club in the process of a sale.

As reported in The Sun, Neville raised concerns when speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, for Sky Sports.

The soft sale deadline of Friday (17th April) has passed with the Qatari state bid and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium officially communicating their proposals.

Despite the official bids stating they want full control if they are successful, Neville believes the whole of the Glazer family might not want to step down.

“There is a focus. This isn’t one big charade that the Glazers are running for their brothers and sisters to exit and the couple that wants to stay in to stay.” He said.

Neville then underlined the importance of a complete sale, with fans expecting nothing less after years of protest.

“The whole emphasis from fans is this has to be the end of the Glazer ownership. They’ve run out of money and not invested in the stadium.” He said.

Neville continued by backing the end of the Glazer’s reign, having underperformed on and on the pitch for the last decade.

“The sporting project they’ve failed on in the last ten years. It’s doing quite well at the moment, third in the league, but it’s not where Man United want to be.” He said.

Neville also said he had run a small poll when talking to fans regarding the bids and who they would prefer to see take over, with the Qatar bid coming out on top.

State ownership from the Qatari’s would come with obvious questions, given the human rights issues in their communities. It would, however, give fans a debt-free football club and come with the investments that could catapult United back to the top of European football.

On the pitch, United started a season-defining two weeks with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City yesterday before heading into their Europa League second leg against Barcelona, swiftly followed by the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.