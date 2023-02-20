Gary Neville reveals what Erik ten Hag told him about Wout Weghorst



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted his love and admiration for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst arrived in January as a temporary replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

After days of haggling between the Red Devils, Besiktas and Burnley, Erik ten Hag finally got his man. Since then, Weghorst has played in every game for United.

In that time he has only scored one goal, which came against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Weghorst is yet to open his goalscoring account for United in the Premier League.

Despite the lack of goals and lack of clinical nature which was seen against Leicester on Sunday, Neville revealed that he is a big fan of the 6 ft 6 target man.

Neville who was speaking on his podcast said, “I love Wout Wehghorst. We shouldn’t laugh, but there are times today… You have to admire Erik ten Hag picking him for every single match.”

“I asked Ten Hag about that before the game. He feels he brings something to the team, and I can see why. Man United last season, there was this debate about whether or not they could press with Cristiano Ronaldo. They couldn’t close down from the front. They couldn’t press. You have to be able to press in the modern game.”

“What Weghorst does, he’s very good in transition. He’s very good at defending set pieces. He’s very good when they’re in shape and he’s watching space.”

“He’s doing a vital job for a team that has got a lot of attacking talent. That’s why he’s playing every week.”

Neville added that Weghorst does not have the quality to be a striker or number 10 for United. However, his hard work ensures that the team plays well.

As per Neville, Weghorst is effectively a “placeholder” who Ten Hag may permanently sign, but will use as a fourth striker.

