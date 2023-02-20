Manchester United’s potential new owners want Kylian Mbappe as their marquee signing

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a shock target for Manchester United if they do get new owners.

According to Football Insider, United’s potential new owners would want to sign the French striker to kickstart their reign.

“It is believed that Man United would be interested in swooping for Mbappe should a mega-money takeover materialise.”

“The club’s recruitment chiefs are already laying the groundwork for their summer business as the battle to become the new owners of the Red Devils heats up.”

“A marquee signing will be top of the shopping list for the new owners – whoever they are – and the capture of Mbappe would go a long way to winning over supporters.”

Erik ten Hag’s side are in fine form at the moment, with Marcus Rashford leading the goalscoring charts.

United will look at a long-term number nine in the summer.

Mbappe would be a dream signing, and one that would generate massive commercial revenue.

The prospect of him starting alongside Rashford and Jadon Sancho would be a tantalising prospect for most fans.

United’s takeover process is still ongoing, with the ultimate decision at the hands of the Glazers.

They are said to have received two public bids – from Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos.

The Wall Street Journal reports that there have been multiple private offers, both, for a partial investment and a complete takeover.