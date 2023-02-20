Marcus Rashford scores for the seventh game in a row at Old Trafford

Manchester United continued their impressive form yesterday, beating Leicester City by three goals to nil at Old Trafford.

Key to the victory once more was Marcus Rashford, who produced another electric performance in front of the home fans.

As reported in the Mail Online, Rashford has now hit in 7 goals his last 7 games, at the Theatre of dreams.

The forward struck twice to down a spirited Leicester side, opening the scoring in what was a difficult first half for United, before doubling the lead just before the hour mark.

The goals came from two fine finishes after blistering runs in behind the opposition’s defence, which has become the hallmark of Rashford this season.

The fantastic scoring run has equaled Wayne Rooney’s streak, who was the last player to score in seven straight home games.

However, Rashford needs to add three more to his tally to equal the club record of ten, set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rashford is no doubt the main man for Erik ten Hag at present, either playing through the middle or from the left hand side.

The forward is currently one of the most in form players in the world and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

When speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rashford say’s he is hoping to continue his fine form, with the big games coming thick and fast.

“We’re fighting for a lot of different things and we have another big week. I don’t feel like slowing down and always want to improve.” he said.

Rashford and United are now at key stage of their campaign, with defining games in all competitions on the horizon.

Barcelona travel to Manchester for the deciding leg of the Europa League knockout round, which is followed by the Carabao Cup final, against Newcastle, on Sunday.

Then comes the FA Cup 5th round tie at home to West Ham, before the ever important trip to Anfield in the Premier League.

Rashford will no doubt play a key role if United are to be successful in this period, which will be instrumental in what could be a special 2023 for the player and the club.