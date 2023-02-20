Player ratings: Crystal Palace u21s 0-0 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s remain unbeaten in the new year as they drew away to Crystal Palace in what was a forgettable affair. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Radek Vitek – 6 – Wasn’t called into question much but the one time he was he did well to tip the ball onto the post. He was shaky with the ball at his feet though.

Charlie Wellens – 6 – Supported the play well down the right without producing anything particularly dangerous.

Tom Huddlestone – 6 – Offered experience at the back and did well to deal with the pace of Palace’s attackers who looked like they’d threaten early on, but he couldn’t instil his composure in the rest of the side for what was a sloppy match.

Bjorn Hardley – 6 – After a few shaky missteps early on, he settled in and did well until being subbed off at the break with what looked to be knock to his left ankle.

Brandon Williams – 6 – Struggled to get any joy down the wing with Palace’s five at the back formation but caused some danger when he elected to come infield.

Zidane Iqbal – 4.5 – A poor performance, he largely played it sideways and backwards and the times he attempted a forward ball, a teammate was rarely found.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6.5 – A bit passive for most of the match and only found his stride in the final 20 minutes where he really shown above the rest with charging runs and quick intricate passing around the box to create some of the rare chances in the match.

Mateo Mejia – 6.5 – Perhaps United’s most dangerous player from start to finish, he popped up in good areas and caused trouble down the wing but just didn’t find the final piece to the puzzle. On another day he could have possibly been awarded a penalty or had an assist from Mainoo’s chance.

Omari Forson – 5.5 – Struggled to link the attack and midfield and didn’t impose himself enough in the number ten role. Had a big chance but made the wrong decision to shoot instead of passing to Emeran.

Noam Emeran – 6.5 – Caused some danger with his running on the wings but like most could only create half chances.

Joe Hugill – 6 – Was starved of service but did well to press and win possession high up the pitch on more than one occasion before picking out a teammate.

Substitutes

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6.5 – Came on at half time and instantly provide more of an impetus in attack with his control and tight passing. Ultimately though he couldn’t create any clear cut chances.

Sonny Aljofree – 6 – Was solid at the back after coming on and never looked troubled.

